App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home ministry issues guidelines for passenger train travellers

To enter the station, passengers are required to have confirmed e-tickets. The confirmed e-ticket will also allow for the movement of the passenger as well as the driver of the vehicle taking the passenger to and from the railway station.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 issued a standard operating protocol (SOP) for the movement of people by trains. The guidelines have come a day ahead of the limited resumption of passenger train operations by the Indian Railways.

The order noted that the movement of trains will be allowed in a graded manner by the Railway Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To enter the station, passengers are required to have confirmed e-tickets. The confirmed e-ticket will also allow for the movement of the passenger as well as the driver of the vehicle taking the passenger to and from the railway station.

Close

Also Read | Here is a list of trains Indian Railways will be starting from May 12

related news

Before entering or boarding the trains, all passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to continue their journey.

Passengers are required to wear face covers and masks at the entry and during their travel duration, while hand sanitiser will be made available at the station entry and exit points as well as in the coaches. Observing social distancing norms at all times is also mandated.

Once they arrive at their destination, passengers will be required to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the respective states and union territories.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.