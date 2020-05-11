Home ministry issues guidelines for passenger train travellers

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 issued a standard operating protocol (SOP) for the movement of people by trains. The guidelines have come a day ahead of the limited resumption of passenger train operations by the Indian Railways.

The order noted that the movement of trains will be allowed in a graded manner by the Railway Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To enter the station, passengers are required to have confirmed e-tickets. The confirmed e-ticket will also allow for the movement of the passenger as well as the driver of the vehicle taking the passenger to and from the railway station.

Before entering or boarding the trains, all passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to continue their journey.

Passengers are required to wear face covers and masks at the entry and during their travel duration, while hand sanitiser will be made available at the station entry and exit points as well as in the coaches. Observing social distancing norms at all times is also mandated.

Once they arrive at their destination, passengers will be required to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the respective states and union territories.