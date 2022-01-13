MARKET NEWS

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Gujarat for 2 days

Amit Shah is expected to arrive on Thursday night and there are no public events planned during his visit, state BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for two days during which he would launch a scheme pertaining to organic farming on Saturday, a state BJP leader said on Thursday.

Shah is expected to arrive on Thursday night and there are no public events planned during his visit, state BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

Though Shah celebrates 'Uttarayan' festival by flying kites with family members and party workers every year on January 14, the minister will stay away from the celebrations on Friday in the wake of the death of a close relative, he said.

"Shah would mostly remain at his residence in the city on Friday. On January 15, he will launch an organic farming scheme at an event to be held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s official residence in Gandhinagar,” he said.

Shah, who is a Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, is also likely to review the progress of various developmental works and implementation of government schemes in his constituency, according to sources.
Tags: #Amit Shah #Gujarat #India #Uttarayan
first published: Jan 13, 2022 12:32 pm

