Home Minister Amit Shah orders probe into attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

Amit Shah has also sought a report on the incident from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:41 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered a probe into the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal earlier on December 10.

Shah has also sought a report on the incident from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDTV has reported.

Earlier today, a convoy of BJP chief Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters while he was on his way to West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said.

An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj".

"Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying," Shah had earlier tweeted.

Close

Dhankhar had accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The vehicles in Nadda's motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
first published: Dec 10, 2020 06:17 pm

