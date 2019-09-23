Home Minister Amit Shah moots idea of multipurpose ID card, digital Census in 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities such as Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

The union home minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.

"We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential," he said.

Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through a mobile app.

“Mobile app will be used in Census 2021. It will be a transformation from paper census to digital census," Shah said.

“Population census is an exercise that helps to provide people the benefits of the government schemes. The National Population Register (NPR) will help the government solve many issues in the country,” Shah added.

The decennial exercise last happened in 2011. The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the 2011 Census. Updation of this data was done in 2015.

NPR will be again updated along with the house listing phase of 2021 Census in April-September 2020 in all the states and Union Territories (UTs) except Assam.