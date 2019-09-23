App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Minister Amit Shah moots idea of multipurpose ID card, digital Census in 2021

The Home Minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah, Home Minsiter
Amit Shah, Home Minsiter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities such as Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

The union home minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.

"We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential," he said.

Close

Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through a mobile app.

related news

“Mobile app will be used in Census 2021. It will be a transformation from paper census to digital census," Shah said.

“Population census is an exercise that helps to provide people the benefits of the government schemes. The National Population Register (NPR) will help the government solve many issues in the country,” Shah added.

The decennial exercise last happened in 2011. The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the 2011 Census. Updation of this data was done in 2015.

NPR will be again updated along with the house listing phase of 2021 Census in April-September 2020 in all the states and Union Territories (UTs) except Assam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.