Home Minister Amit Shah meets senior ministers

PTI
Others who attended the hour-long meeting include Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.Details of the meeting were not known immediately, the officials said.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:00 pm