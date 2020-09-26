172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|home-minister-amit-shah-meets-public-representatives-of-ladakh-discusses-issues-concerning-ut-5889401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT

The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s PLA along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union territory.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi,” Shah’s office tweeted.

Close

A home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s PLA along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

This was Shah’s second major meeting within a week.

Last Sunday, the home minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation headed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss issues like the National Register of Citizens and implementation of a key clause of the Assam Accord, among others.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.