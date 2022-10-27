English
    Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated four other projects worth a combined Rs 6,629 crore.

    Shah inaugurated the projects virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12.

    He laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project. Shah inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth Rs 590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore. The Home minister also inaugurated the Haryana Police Housing Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, and BJP's state unit chief OP Dhankar were present at the event.
