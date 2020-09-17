172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|home-minister-amit-shah-discharged-from-aiims-likely-to-attend-parliament-on-monday-5853531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS, likely to attend Parliament on September 21

On September 13, AIIMS had released a statement saying that Amit Shah was admitted for a 'complete medical checkup'

Moneycontrol News

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 12 for a complete medical checkup, has been discharged from the hospital, sources told Moneycontrol.

An official statement from AIIMS is expected shortly, sources said, adding that Shah is likely to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament from Monday, September 21.

On September 13, AIIMS had released a statement saying that Shah was admitted for a "complete medical checkup" ahead of the Parliament session.

Close

"Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at the time of discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the Parliament session for 1-2 days," the statement said.

The 55-year-old had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on August 2 and was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram. He later tested negative for COVID-19 on August 14.

Shah was again hospitalised for post-COVID care on August 17 after he complained of fatigue and body aches. "The Union minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care," said the hospital in a press release on August 18.

He was discharged after spending 14 days in the hospital on August 30.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India

