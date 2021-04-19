Home isolation rules of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai: Check BMC guidelines

Healthcare workers enter a residential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of COVID-19 in Mumbai (April 2020)

Mumbai continues to record a large number of COVID-19 cases each day, with 8,479 cases reported on April 18.

On the same day, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 503 deaths.



.@mybmc: Toll free no. for emotional wellness 1800-102-4040#Booklet: BMC #HomeIsolation (HI) Guide has been created for the benefit of HI patients & caretakers.

It has Home Isolation SOPs, early warning signs, hygiene etiquettes & ward war room numbers in #Mumbai.#COVID19pic.twitter.com/gvgdRSD2hk — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 18, 2021

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has laid out guidelines for COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine. The civic authority has also outlined guidelines for caregivers of patients, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Also read: Complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Guidelines for patients:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> Quarantine in separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet

> Download the Aarogya Setu app and should be active at all times

> Don't share personal items such as utensils and linen with other members of the household

> Strictly follow the physician's instructions and take your routine medicines as prescribed by your doctor

> Self-monitor health by checking temperature and oxygen saturation levels. Also monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels, if required.

> Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds using seven steps of hand washing. Ideally, wash hands every 2 hours / before and after eating / after using the toilet / and whenever hands look dirty. Use dedicated clean hand towels for drying your hands.

> Take adequate rest for seven-eight hours a day.

> Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Drink 8-10 cups

> Steam inhalation and warm water gargles.

> Eat a healthy high protein diet, with three meals per day, containing adequate vegetables and fruits.

> Senior citizens and patients having comorbidities like Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Asthma, Cancer, Kidney/Lung /Heart diseases have to take special care and consult their doctor regularly.

Guidelines for caregivers:

> Assign one person who is in good health and no comorbidities as a caregiver.

> Limit movement of the patient to the assigned room.

> No shared space with the patient.

> No visitors in the house until complete patient recovery.

> Wear a triple layer medical mask/N95 mask appropriately (covering both mouth, nose and well fitted to the face). Ideally all the time but especially when in the same room as the patient.

> Wash hands immediately after coming in contact with the patient or patient's immediate environment.

> PPEs (triple-layered medical mask, gloves, plastic apron) to be used while handling the patient.

> Ensure that all close contacts shall remain in home quarantine and do not leave the house.

> Get tested immediately if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19