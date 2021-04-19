Home isolation rules of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai: Check BMC guidelines

Healthcare workers enter a residential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of COVID-19 in Mumbai (April 2020)
Mumbai continues to record a large number of COVID-19 cases each day, with 8,479 cases reported on April 18.
On the same day, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 503 deaths.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has laid out guidelines for COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine. The civic authority has also outlined guidelines for caregivers of patients, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Guidelines for patients:
> Quarantine in separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet
> Download the Aarogya Setu app and should be active at all times
> Don't share personal items such as utensils and linen with other members of the household
> Strictly follow the physician's instructions and take your routine medicines as prescribed by your doctor
> Self-monitor health by checking temperature and oxygen saturation levels. Also monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels, if required.
> Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds using seven steps of hand washing. Ideally, wash hands every 2 hours / before and after eating / after using the toilet / and whenever hands look dirty. Use dedicated clean hand towels for drying your hands.
> Take adequate rest for seven-eight hours a day.
> Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Drink 8-10 cups
> Steam inhalation and warm water gargles.
> Eat a healthy high protein diet, with three meals per day, containing adequate vegetables and fruits.
> Senior citizens and patients having comorbidities like Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Asthma, Cancer, Kidney/Lung /Heart diseases have to take special care and consult their doctor regularly.
Guidelines for caregivers:
> Assign one person who is in good health and no comorbidities as a caregiver.
> Limit movement of the patient to the assigned room.
> No shared space with the patient.
> No visitors in the house until complete patient recovery.
> Wear a triple layer medical mask/N95 mask appropriately (covering both mouth, nose and well fitted to the face). Ideally all the time but especially when in the same room as the patient.
> Wash hands immediately after coming in contact with the patient or patient's immediate environment.
> PPEs (triple-layered medical mask, gloves, plastic apron) to be used while handling the patient.
> Ensure that all close contacts shall remain in home quarantine and do not leave the house.
> Get tested immediately if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19