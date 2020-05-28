App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Home Credit India lays off 1,800 employees

"The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our life. It has impacted each one of us, our families, our customers, partners and businesses. These trying circumstances have compelled us to revisit and re calibrate our business strategy keeping sustainability and business continuity in mind," the company said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Consumer loan finance firm Home Credit India on Thursday said it has reduced its headcount by 1,800 employees due to slowdown caused by COVID-19 crisis.

"The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our life. It has impacted each one of us, our families, our customers, partners and businesses. These trying circumstances have compelled us to revisit and re calibrate our business strategy keeping sustainability and business continuity in mind," the company said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this includes reducing the size of our team to meet the demands of these exceptionally challenging times. After careful deliberations, we have taken the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by 1,800 employees in India," it said.

Close

It is a tough decision and as an organization and the company will try to help the impacted people in getting new opportunities, it said.

related news

For the next 12 months, it said, Home Credit India's talent acquisition team will actively support these employees.

"We are confident that we shall come through these unfavourable times to achieve our goals of driving credit penetration and financial inclusion through solutions that are simple, transparent, and accessible to all," it added.

Earlier this month, many companies including Indiabulls Home Finance, HDB Financial Services, Uber, Ola and Swiggy have laid off employees as coronavirus pandemic hit the business.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Home Credit India #India #layoffs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Automobile industry to see double-digit sales decline in FY21: CRISIL Research

Automobile industry to see double-digit sales decline in FY21: CRISIL Research

Naveen Patnaik calls leaders of all parties, seeks cooperation to fight COVID-19

Naveen Patnaik calls leaders of all parties, seeks cooperation to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to chief ministers on lockdown extension

Coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to chief ministers on lockdown extension

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon