Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hollongi airport in Arunachal to have better facilities than Pakyong: Minister

The benefits to come would be beyond one's imagination, the Union minister of state for Civil Aviation said while addressing the valedictory function of the 3-day ATAL (Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders) conclave here on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The proposed greenfield airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh, when completed, would have better facilities than the recently inaugurated Pakyong Airport in Sikkim.

Citing the advantages of the proposed airport at Hollongi, near here, he said, it has better topography and a larger runway.

"The proposed 2,200 metre runway at the greenfield airport can handle jet aircraft that can provide direct flight service to metro cities.

On demand, flight services can also be extended to international destinations," Sinha said.

A greenfield airport is an aviation facility that is planned, commissioned and built from scratch without destroying an existing structure.

About Rs 1,200 crore would be spent for the project, the 'bhoomi pujan of which will be held in December.

Asked about air connectivity plans in Arunachal Pradesh, Sinha said the entire state would be linked with aviation services in the next 10 years.

The minister said that under UDAAN Scheme, small and big towns in Arunachal would be connected with helicopter, seaplanes and passenger drone services.

He also informed that government is providing subsidy on helicopter services with Rs 2,500 for half an hour air travel.

Under the Chief Ministers Air Connectivity Scheme, all Advanced Landing Ground (ALG)s in the state will be made operational for air services connecting it with Itanagar, Tezu and Pasighat airport, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The chief minister said that tender for operating of air services in the state has been completed and will be finalized soon.

The DoNER Ministry would spend about Rs 350 crore for the initial phase of work in the Hollongi airport.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Current Affairs #Greenfield Airport #Hollongi #India

