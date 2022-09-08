Hockey Karnataka can hold elections but not announce results: High Court

File image of Karnataka High Court | Image: Wikipedia

The High Court of Karnataka has issued emergent notices to Hockey Karnataka and directed it not to announce the results of the elections being held to the body on Thursday.

"The scheduled election shall go on, short of announcing the results thereof till the next date of hearing, Justice Krishna S Dixit said in the interim order on Wednesday.

Former India hockey player Ashish Bhallal had approached the HC after his nomination for the election was rejected. "Having heard the learned senior advocates and having perused the petition papers and also having adverted to the decisions cited at the Bar, this Court is of the considered opinion that an arguable case is made out for the issuance of notice and grant interim relief in a limited way," the HC said in its order.

The respondents include Hockey Karnataka, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, District Registrar of Societies and the Returning Officer conducting the election. They have been directed to approach the court within five days.