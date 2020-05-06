Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter at Pulwama: Report

Hizbul Mujahideen chief operating officer Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo has been killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, stated multiple news reports.

He was one of the most wanted terrorists in Kashmir, according to the report.

"Acting on specific inputs about high-value target, security forces cordoned off the Beighpora area and started the operation late Tuesday evening. When the forces were closing in on target, they came under heavy fire. In the ensuing encounter, Naikoo was killed," a police source told Kashmir Monitor.

In a statement later in the day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that security forces have recovered bodies of two terrorists, and among them, one has been identified as that of Naikoo's.

"Search continues. Heavy stone pelting is going on," the CRPF statement said.

According to reports, Naikoo was a close aide of Burhan Wani, and became the chief operations commander in 2017.