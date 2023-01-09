 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Hit and drag case: Accused aware of victim's body being dragged, could see it, prosecution tells court

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

Upon being asked about the findings from the custodial interrogation of the accused, the investigating officer (IO) said six new CCTV footages were obtained, accused persons confronted with each other, and the route of the car and timeline of the incident established.

The car involved in the accident (File image: ANI)

The prosecution told a city court in Delhi on Monday that the five occupants of the car, which hit and dragged a 20-year-old woman to death, were aware that her body was trapped under the vehicle and they could see it.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal, who remanded six accused in the case to 14 days' judicial custody, expressed displeasure over the delay in obtaining CCTV footages of the incident in which Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the new year day after being dragged underneath the car for 12 km.

Upon being asked about the findings from the custodial interrogation of the accused, the investigating officer (IO) said six new CCTV footages were obtained, accused persons confronted with each other, and the route of the car and timeline of the incident established.

He said in one clip, two of the occupants could be seen getting down and inspecting the vehicle to check if something was trapped underneath. It was at variance with their earlier claim that no one had alighted from the car to see if something was stuck under the vehicle.

"Two persons got down and inspected what was stuck in the wheels. They were well aware of what was stuck" Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The judge then asked whether the vehicle's occupants could see that the body was being dragged, to which the APP replied in the affirmative.