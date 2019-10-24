Hisar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hisar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hisar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Hisar constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Hisar is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.06% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 66.12% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Kamal Gupta S/O Manphool Singh won this seat by a margin of 13646 votes, which was 12.51% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 109068 votes.Savitri Jindal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 14728 votes. INC polled 78036 votes, 42.12% of the total votes polled.
