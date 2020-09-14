His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: Modi on re-election of Harivansh as RS deputy chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 congratulated Rajya Sabha member Harivansh for getting re-elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, calling him “outstanding” umpire who has been conducting proceedings in an impartial manner.

“Each member of the House shares the respect I hold for Harivanshji. He has earned the respect for his unbiased role in Parliament that strengthens our democracy,” the prime minister said in Rajya Sabha on the first day of Monsoon Session.

Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar was elected deputy chairman of the House second time. The Opposition had fielded Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Prof Manoj Kumar Jha as a joint candidate for the post that had fallen vacant in March.

“I want to congratulate Harivanshji. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,” Modi said.

“Harivansh Ji is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. It is Bihar that has a close link with JP (Narayan) and Bapu's Champaran Satyagraha," he said.

He said that after becoming an MP, Harivanshji has always ensured that all MPs become more dutiful. “The journalist inside him has stayed alive,” the PM said, praising the newly elected deputy chairperson’s grassroots connections and association with former prime minister Chandrashekhar.

“Harivansh Ji belongs to all sides of the aisle. He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come. He has always been diligent in performing his duties,” Modi said.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also congratulated Harivansh.

“This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties,” Azad said.