His Highness...: Pune Police reaction to 'fancy' number plate wins over Twitter users

When a Twitter user named Pankaj tagged Pune Police in a post containing a picture of two men riding a scooter with a 'fancy' number plate, the cops assured netizens that “his highness” will definitely be fined for it.

The tweet posted by Pune Police on January 7 has won the hearts of the Twitteratti for being high on wit and humour.



His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation

