His Highness...: Pune Police reaction to 'fancy' number plate wins over Twitter users

In the humorous tweet, the Pune Police take a dig at the owner of White Honda Activa for choosing a “crown” sticker to desecrate the registration plate
When a Twitter user named Pankaj tagged Pune Police in a post containing a picture of two men riding a scooter with a 'fancy' number plate, the cops assured netizens that “his highness” will definitely be fined for it.
@PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/iF5rZ23Vj6
— Pankaj (@Pankaj91187527) January 7, 2020
The tweet posted by Pune Police on January 7 has won the hearts of the Twitteratti for being high on wit and humour.Taking a dig at the owner of a White Honda Activa for choosing a 'crown' sticker to desecrate the registration plate, the cops wrote: “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a challan soon!”
His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrafficRules?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020
The tweet has got nearly 4,000 likes and 600 retweets, with users of the social media platform praising the cops for their choice of words. In fact, when a user named Vivek wrote that the person handling the account of the Pune Police deserves special appreciation, Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham acknowledged the tweet and agreed that the people handling the account find the best ways to connect with the people.
Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation @CPPuneCity
— VIVEK CHATOLE (@VIVEKCHATOLE) January 7, 2020
yes will do. the teams really put its head together to find best ways to stay connected with the masters (people )
— CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) January 7, 2020
Super cool! Action against his/her highness will ensure they & other wannabes take the “high road”. Pune is changing, Keep it up.
— Not Right/Left just being Right! (@PrasadKVL1) January 7, 2020
"His highness" hahahahahahahaha loving it!
— Skepticalindian (@indicvedic) January 7, 2020
Notably, the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 forbid the use of any other number, letter, or symbol except the registration number to be put up on number plates. Any person flouting this rule is bound to be penalised by the traffic police.
The handler of this account can be awarded the most humorous cop of the year.
— Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 7, 2020