Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

His Highness...: Pune Police reaction to 'fancy' number plate wins over Twitter users

In the humorous tweet, the Pune Police take a dig at the owner of White Honda Activa for choosing a “crown” sticker to desecrate the registration plate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

When a Twitter user named Pankaj tagged Pune Police in a post containing a picture of two men riding a scooter with a 'fancy' number plate, the cops assured netizens that “his highness” will definitely be fined for it.

The tweet posted by Pune Police on January 7 has won the hearts of the Twitteratti for being high on wit and humour.

Taking a dig at the owner of a White Honda Activa for choosing a 'crown' sticker to desecrate the registration plate, the cops wrote: “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a challan soon!”

The tweet has got nearly 4,000 likes and 600 retweets, with users of the social media platform praising the cops for their choice of words. In fact, when a user named Vivek wrote that the person handling the account of the Pune Police deserves special appreciation, Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham acknowledged the tweet and agreed that the people handling the account find the best ways to connect with the people.




Notably, the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 forbid the use of any other number, letter, or symbol except the registration number to be put up on number plates. Any person flouting this rule is bound to be penalised by the traffic police.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #India #Motor Vehicles Act #pune

