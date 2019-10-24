Hingoli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hingoli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hingoli is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Hingoli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 66.46% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.38% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mutkule Tanhaji Sakharamji won this seat by a margin of 56446 votes, which was 29.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 190528 votes.

Patil Bhaurao Baburao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3945 votes. INC polled 160683 votes, 36.57% of the total votes polled.