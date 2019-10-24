Hingna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hingna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hingna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Hingna constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Hingna is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Hingna Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Hingna is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 66.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.58% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya won this seat by a margin of 23158 votes, which was 11.55% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 200567 votes.
Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 700 votes. BJP polled 161442 votes, 40.29% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .