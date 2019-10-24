Hingna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hingna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hingna is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 66.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.58% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya won this seat by a margin of 23158 votes, which was 11.55% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 200567 votes.

Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 700 votes. BJP polled 161442 votes, 40.29% of the total votes polled.