Hinganghat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hinganghat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hinganghat is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Wardha district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 72.03% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.61% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunawar Samir Trambakrao won this seat by a margin of 65175 votes, which was 34.67% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187983 votes.

Ashok Shamraoji Shinde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1421 votes. SS polled 165366 votes, 31.01% of the total votes polled.