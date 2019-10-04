App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindutva binds BJP, Sena; will retain power in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, will win the Worli seat Assembly poll by polling the highest number of votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the "common thread" of Hindutva and will retain power in Maharashtra after the October 21 Assembly poll, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

Addressing a joint Press conference with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the 'Mahayuti' alliance comprising BJP, Sena and other parties will get an unprecedented victory in the elections.

Fadnavis said Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, will win the Worli seat Assembly poll by polling the highest number of votes.

He said he will ask all rebel BJP candidates to withdraw from the poll arena in the next two days.

To a query on why some senior leaders, including cabinet ministers were not fielded by the BJP, Fadnavis said, "nobody has been dropped, they have only been reassigned responsibilities."

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

