HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustani classical musician Annapurna Devi passes away at 91

Annapurna Devi was a surbahar player of Hindustani classical music and she was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.

Legendary musician Annapurna Devi died at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai Saturday, hospital officials said. She was 91.

She passed away at 3.51 am. She was suffering from age related issues for the past few years, hospital officials said.

Annapurna Devi was an Indian surbahar player of Hindustani classical music and she was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 10:15 am

tags #India

