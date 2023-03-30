Hindustan Zinc inks pact with Rajasthan Cricket Association for development of cricket stadium

HZL will spend Rs 300 crore for the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India's sports infrastructure.

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of the world's third-largest cricket stadium in Chonp village in Jaipur.

The stadium would be named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur, a release said.

The agreement was signed by Bhawani Shankar Samota, RCA secretary and Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, in the presence of assembly speaker and RCA's chief patron C P Joshi and others.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000.

Joshi said that the investment would accomplish the long felt dream of construction of a modern international cricket stadium at Jaipur.

He thanked the company for the support and the agreement for the first phase of the stadium construction.

RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot highlighted the history and achievement of RCA and thanked the state government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates.