Volkswagen says cars compliant with India emission norms but will deposit penalty

German carmaker Volkswagen AG said on January 17 that its cars are compliant with India's emission norms but it will still deposit a penalty of 1 billion rupees ($14.08 million) as directed by the country's green court.

India's pollution court on January 17 asked the car maker to deposit 1 billion rupees by January 18 failing which could cause punitive actions including the arrest of its country head and the seizure of its properties, local television channels said.

Volkswagen in its statement said the order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering the penalty is being challenged in the Supreme Court but the company will still deposit the money.

"The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of NGT and deposit the money, as directed," Volkswagen Group India spokesman said.

($1 = 71.0400 Indian rupees)