Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

FMCG firm Hindustan Foods (HFL) on Thursday said it has re-commenced its operations at different facilities after receiving requisite permissions from the concerned authorities.

At present, the operations at various facilities are not running at full capacities and the same will be ramped up in a phased manner, taking into account all the relevant factors which will be prevailing from time to time, it said.

The company has re-commenced its operations at various facilities, Hindustan Foods informed BSE.

The firm said that it was continuously supplying essentials like tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo and baby foods to all its customers, which is in line with government directives.

It has been taking all care and recommended precautions against COVID- 19, which includes work-from-home policy for all employees at the registered office, corporate offices, restrictions on travel, minimising contacts, and health advisory to employees as per government directives issued in this regard from time to time.

The company will continue to accord utmost importance to the health and safety of its workforce including compliance with all the directives of competent authorities issued in this behalf, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Necessary preventive measures like social distancing, thermal temperature testing/scanning, providing masks and sanitisers for all workers, secured transportation and fogging to avoid the contacting of coronavirus are also implemented, it added.