App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions

The company has re-commenced its operations at various facilities, Hindustan Foods informed BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

FMCG firm Hindustan Foods (HFL) on Thursday said it has re-commenced its operations at different facilities after receiving requisite permissions from the concerned authorities.

At present, the operations at various facilities are not running at full capacities and the same will be ramped up in a phased manner, taking into account all the relevant factors which will be prevailing from time to time, it said.

The company has re-commenced its operations at various facilities, Hindustan Foods informed BSE.

Close

The firm said that it was continuously supplying essentials like tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo and baby foods to all its customers, which is in line with government directives.

related news

It has been taking all care and recommended precautions against COVID- 19, which includes work-from-home policy for all employees at the registered office, corporate offices, restrictions on travel, minimising contacts, and health advisory to employees as per government directives issued in this regard from time to time.

The company will continue to accord utmost importance to the health and safety of its workforce including compliance with all the directives of competent authorities issued in this behalf, it said.

Necessary preventive measures like social distancing, thermal temperature testing/scanning, providing masks and sanitisers for all workers, secured transportation and fogging to avoid the contacting of coronavirus are also implemented, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hindustan Foods #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh Governor approves changes in labour laws, ordinance sent to President

Uttar Pradesh Governor approves changes in labour laws, ordinance sent to President

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.