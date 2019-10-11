Hindon civil airport to operate first commercial flight today

The flight will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and it will be nine-seater plane.
Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will operate its first commercial flight from October 11.
The nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.
Flight operations to Shimla from the Hindon civil airport will start in November, sources told PTI.
District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.
He instructed the chief engineer of the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the terminal.(With inputs from PTI)