Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindon Air Force base may manage private jet operations too: Report

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is planning to shift non-Regional Connectivity Scheme flights to Hindon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

The new civil terminal being built at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force Base could accommodate both budget carriers and private jets, according to a report by The Times of India.

Flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which caps flight ticket prices at Rs 2,500 per hour would operate from the Hindon base from next January, the report suggests.

According to the report, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also made plans to shift non-RCS flights to Hindon.

Upon implementation, certain business jets and private chartered planes would fly in and out of Hindon.

Hindon presently is not available for any non-schedule operations.

However, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) approval would be required for charter and private plane operations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is expected to get an expanded Terminal 1 and a fourth runway only by 2020 amid delay.

The current three runways at IGIA have the capacity to handle 75 flights an hour. However, the airport handles 62 scheduled and five non-scheduled flights.

AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told the newspaper, “It will coincide with the period till Hindon continues with RCS operations. The civil enclave in Hindon will be ready in a maximum six month.”

An airline official told the newspaper that diverting such flights could free large number of slots at IGIA.

National Capital Region (NCR)'s second airport at Jewar in Greater Noida is expected to be ready by 2023-2024.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #Delhi #India #TrendingNews

