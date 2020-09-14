Hindi Day 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others extend greetings on Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated everyone on the occasion of Hindi Day, celebrated every year on September 14. The prime minister also extended greetings to the linguists who have contributed to the development of the Hindi language.

“Wish you all the very best on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Home minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion. In a series of tweets, Shah called Hindi language as an “unbreakable part of Indian culture”.

He further added that the language has been working to “unify the whole country” for centuries. “A country is identified by its border and geography, but its biggest identity is its language. The various languages ​​and dialects of India are its strength as well as a symbol of its unity. In India, which is full of cultural and linguistic diversity, Hindi has been working to unite the whole nation for centuries,” tweet Shah.

He further appealed the countrymen to pledge to contribute towards the protection and promotion of Hindi along with using their mother tongue.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all “Hindi lovers” on the occasion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the people on the day.

The Congress party extended greetings on Hindi day. “Warm wishes to all of you on the Hindi Day, a language of feelings, thoughts, love, harmony and solidarity of innumerable Indians,” tweeted the party.

India celebrates Hindi Day, also known as Hindi Diwas, on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi -- an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script -- as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India. The other language was English.