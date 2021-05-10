MARKET NEWS

Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma's oath of office was administered by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's new chief minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn-in as the chief minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on May 10. The oath of office was administered by Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, among others, were also present at the ceremony. A number ministers were also inducted into the state Cabinet.

The powerful North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor was elected as the legislature party leader on May 9, a week after the ruling alliance won the Legislative Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second successive term, after his name was proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Sonowal. This had ended speculation over who would get the state’s top job as both Sonowal and Sarma were seen as contenders.

The BJP central leadership had called the duo to New Delhi on May 8 to sort out that issue and it is now widely expected that Sonowal will be given an alternate leadership position possibly in the union government.

Read: Why BJP picked Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam CM and what happens to Sarbananda Sonowal now

In the recent polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 75 seats while the ‘grand alliance’ led by the Congress bagged 50 in the 126-member assembly.
TAGS: #Assam #BJP #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #Politics
first published: May 10, 2021 12:08 pm

