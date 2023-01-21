Himachal to get 68 'Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools', says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Image: Wikipedia)

The Himachal Pradesh government will establish 68 'Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools', one in each assembly constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The schools will have modern technology and equipment to impart quality education, he said.

During a meeting with senior Education department officials here, Sukhu said these day boarding schools would be constructed on a minimum of 12.5 acres (100 kanals) of land and equipped with cutting-edge technology, according to a statement.

Sukhu directed the officials to identify the land with student-friendly parameters in mind and complete the construction in a time-bound manner.

The state government is making earnest efforts to club sports and education to give youngsters better scope of a bright career, Sukhu said.

A sports school and college will also come up in Himachal Pradesh in the near future while an indoor stadium will be constructed in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, Sukhu added.

Speaking on the issue of employee shortage, Sukhu advocated for the rationalisation of staff and said the state government would initiate the process to fill vacancies in teaching and non-teaching cadres.

Students of government institutions shall not suffer, he added.

Sukhu also emphasised on job-oriented education and directed to start new technical courses at Himachal Pradesh Technical University – Hamirpur.