English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 16, 2023 / 08:59 am

    India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh death toll crosses 50; Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Torrential rain also ravaged Uttarakhand over the past two days, destroying buildings and causing landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

    Deadly landslides have been ravaging Himachal Pradesh in North India as heavy rains persist. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a ‘red alert’ for multiple areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ for the next 24 hours. The death toll has soared to 55 in the last two days due to unrelenting` rainfall and frequent landslides.

    The current heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused the water level in the

    Yamuna River to surpass the danger mark once again on Tuesday.

    • India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh death toll crosses 50; Yamuna water level breaches danger mark
      Yamuna crosses danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi following heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 16, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rescue operation underway

      Rescue operation underway after several houses collapsed in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla yesterday.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Holiday across Mandi district 

      Himachal Pradesh has announced a holiday on August 16 and 17 for all private and government educational institutions, vocational training centers, and Anganwadi centers in Mandi district.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 16, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

      Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Dignitaries pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee 

      PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu arrive at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

      Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders were also present.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Char Dham Yatra halted

      Due to landslides, several roads leading to the Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines have been damaged. As a result, the administration has made the decision to halt the Char Dham Yatra for the next 48 hours.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: 10 individuals currently missing in Rishikesh

      Several rain-related incidents in Rishikesh resulted in the unfortunate deaths of three individuals, with an additional 10 individuals currently missing. On Monday, the city experienced the highest amount of rainfall in the entire country.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 16, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: State University has suspended teaching activities till 19 August

      Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall," the HPU order said.

    • August 16, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Mismanagement of the drainage system in the houses led to weakening of the hills: CM

      “I believe that the construction in Shimla and the mismanagement of the drainage system in the houses led to weakening of the hills. We discussed these issues today in the meeting, and I have called another meeting tomorrow. We are strategising to chalk out a plan in the matter,” says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on rainfall-triggered landslides in the state.

      (From PTI)

    • August 16, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM holds meeting with High Powered Committee on Disaster Management

      Yesterday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the officials of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Disaster Management in Shimla in the wake of heavy rainfall and landslides in the state.

      According to the officials, at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under debris in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Two people are feared trapped under the rubble of houses.

    • August 16, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh death toll crosses 50; Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

      Heavy rains continue to last North India with Himachal Pradesh facing the wrath of deadly landslides. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts ofHimachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecasted ‘heavy to hefty rains' for the next 24 hours. Due to the continuous spells of rain and incessant landslides, the death toll has climbed to 55 in the past two days.

      Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark once again on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rains continuing in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

    • August 16, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the latest news updates from India and across the globe. Stay tuned!

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market