India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh death toll crosses 50; Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

Aug 16, 2023 / 08:59 am

Deadly landslides have been ravaging Himachal Pradesh in North India as heavy rains persist. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a ‘red alert’ for multiple areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ for the next 24 hours. The death toll has soared to 55 in the last two days due to unrelenting` rainfall and frequent landslides.

The current heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused the water level in the

Yamuna River to surpass the danger mark once again on Tuesday.