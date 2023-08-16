India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh death toll crosses 50; Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

Rescue operation underway after several houses collapsed in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla yesterday.
Deadly landslides have been ravaging Himachal Pradesh in North India as heavy rains persist. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a ‘red alert’ for multiple areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ for the next 24 hours. The death toll has soared to 55 in the last two days due to unrelenting` rainfall and frequent landslides.
The current heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused the water level in the
Rescue operation underway after several houses collapsed in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla yesterday.
Himachal Pradesh has announced a holiday on August 16 and 17 for all private and government educational institutions, vocational training centers, and Anganwadi centers in Mandi district.
PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu arrive at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders were also present.
Due to landslides, several roads leading to the Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines have been damaged. As a result, the administration has made the decision to halt the Char Dham Yatra for the next 48 hours.
Several rain-related incidents in Rishikesh resulted in the unfortunate deaths of three individuals, with an additional 10 individuals currently missing. On Monday, the city experienced the highest amount of rainfall in the entire country.
Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall," the HPU order said.
“I believe that the construction in Shimla and the mismanagement of the drainage system in the houses led to weakening of the hills. We discussed these issues today in the meeting, and I have called another meeting tomorrow. We are strategising to chalk out a plan in the matter,” says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on rainfall-triggered landslides in the state.
(From PTI)
Yesterday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the officials of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Disaster Management in Shimla in the wake of heavy rainfall and landslides in the state.
According to the officials, at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under debris in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Two people are feared trapped under the rubble of houses.
Heavy rains continue to last North India with Himachal Pradesh facing the wrath of deadly landslides. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts ofHimachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecasted ‘heavy to hefty rains' for the next 24 hours. Due to the continuous spells of rain and incessant landslides, the death toll has climbed to 55 in the past two days.
Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark once again on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rains continuing in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.