App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Pradesh govt approves policy to buy back plastic

The cabinet gave its approval to the policy at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In an effort to make the state litter-free, the Himachal cabinet on September 17 approved a draft policy to buy back non-recyclable plastic waste, an official spokesperson said.

The cabinet gave its approval to the policy at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

The draft policy will be implemented soon, whereby plastic would be purchased at a minimum support price of Rs 75 kg by urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment Sciences) and HP State Pollution Control Board Chairman RD Dhiman said.

Close

Purchasing centres in all 54 ULBs of the state would soon be opened, he added.

related news

Dhiman told PTI, "Plastic has already been banned in the state but it can still be seen scattered in various parts as tourists keep on throwing it here and there and it is still being used in packaging. So the decision of purchasing the plastic has been taken."

The purchased plastic would be sold to the Public Works Department for the construction of roads by mixing it with bitumen and to cement companies as fuel, he added.

Himachal had banned the use of polythene bags 10 years ago on October 2, 2009.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #environment #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.