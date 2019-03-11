Himachal Pradesh election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Single-phase voting on May 19

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including, the BJP and the Congress, in Himachal Pradesh will be contesting from four seats on May 19.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Type Constituency name State Poll date Phase Lok Sabha Kangra Himachal Pradesh May-19 7 Lok Sabha Mandi Himachal Pradesh May-19 7 Lok Sabha Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh May-19 7 Lok Sabha Shimla Himachal Pradesh May-19 7

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh.