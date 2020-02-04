Himachal Pradesh Election 2017: BJP confident on winning 60 seats, decimating Congress

ANI

People in #HimachalPradesh are saying ' BJP 60 mein baaki sab 8 mein', which means Congress will go down to single digits: Anil Baluni,BJP Media Cell Chief pic.twitter.com/kRFrfWj1jZ

— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

19:25 BJP confident on winning 60 seats, decimating Congress

As the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended today, the BJP expressed confidence of getting a huge majority, claiming that the tally of the incumbentCongress would be reduced to single digit in the 68-member House.

"People have given their mandate. The five-year corrupt rule of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is going to end. We will get over 60 seats and the Congress tally will be confined to single digit. It will disappear from the state after results are announced," BJP media head Anil Baluni said.

19:00 AIR News| All India Radio says that 74% was recorded till 5 pm.

18:53 JUST IN | ANI reports: 74% voting recorded till now in HP polls, ECI says that it is likely to go up

18:02 POLLING TIME ENDS



Polling time in #HimachalPradeshElections ends; visuals from a polling station in Mandi. pic.twitter.com/QZaSJiy3Bn — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



#HimachalPradeshElections | Polling concludes peacefully in all 68 constituencies; Around 70% voters exercise their franchise till 5 PM.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 9, 2017

17:53 Sirmaur district, which faced EVM machine malfunction and delay in start of voting, still has a line of more than hundred voters at its Rajgarh booth. They are being given voting slips so that they can cast their votes, reported News18.

17:23 Today's election was by and large peaceful. No untoward incident has yet been reported, except for a dozen of glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines in some polling booths.

17:14 Himachal Pradesh polling ends. Only people already standing in queues can vote now.

17:11 Till 4 pm Chaupal recorded voter turnout of 70%, Shimla urban constituency recorded 66%, Shimla Rural 62%, Jubbal Kotkhai 75%, and Nalagarh 80%, as per News18 report.

17:00 Voter turnover in Una district till 4 pm: 67.09%

In Kullu district till 3 pm: 66.14%

16:50 News18 journalists covering the Himachal Pradesh polls were attacked in Dharamshala post-midnight on Wednesday where a cameraman sustained a fracture in his arm. The channel said the attackers were BJP cadres.

After complaints, the police has lodged an FIR against Dharamshala's BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor's son Sakshat Kapoor, a News18 article said.

16:38 64.8% votes have been polled by 4 pm, as per media reports.

16:18 Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and MP Anurag Thakur pose after voting along with other family members in Hamirpur.

16:10 Polling could not initially be held in Gondla polling booth in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, reports PTI.

The EVM was replaced but after three votes, but the new one again developed some issue. The EVM was being repaired and polling was on the way of restarting, election officials had said.

15:42 Kinnaur district recorded 57 percent voter turnout till 2 pm, Zee Punjab reported.

15:30 With Bihar government forming an alliance with the BJP without an election, BJP currently is in power in 18 states while Congress is ruling in only six states, including Himachal Pradesh.

If Congress loses this election, its hold will further be reduced to five states and BJP will have as many as 19 states under its fold.

14:58

Veteran Congress leader Vidya Stokes has cast her vote in Shimla.

Even though she is an eight-time legislator, her nomination paper was rejected by the Election Commission of India.

14:55 Himachal Pradesh registered a record amount of 75 percent votes in 2012 where Congress won.

This time, the State Election Commission said it expected above 85 percent voter turnout, the Quint reported.

14:31 By 2 pm, 54.09 percent votes have been polled. Three more hours to go till voting ends.

14:13 Around 30 percent voting has been recorded till 1 pm in Himachal Pradesh, IANS reports. Voting will continue till 5 pm.

13:48 Kinnaur has recorded the highest voting percentage at 35 percent by 12pm, Indian Express reported.

13:42



Right before his wedding, a bridegroom casts his vote at a polling booth in Manali's Baashing village #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/a2zYx0jQCk — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



13:40 Shimla’s urban constituency is facing a four cornered contest. While BJP has fielded three-time MLA Suresh Bharadwaj as their candidate, Congress has denied ticket to former contestant Harish Janartha and instead chosen Harbhajan Singh Bhajji.

Janartha was defeated by Bharadwaj in the 2012 election. But the rebel-Congress leader has nominated himself as an independent candidate from the same seat and has support of a section of the Congress party in the state.

Another contestant is the ex-mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation--Sanjay Chauhan who belongs to the CPI(M).

13:28 A total of 337 candidates, including 60 sitting MLAs, are contesting for power over the 68-member legislative assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

Here's what happened in the last Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly election in 2012.

With 70,000 jobs for youth per year, Himachal has been kept away from the epidemic of unemployment, widespread elsewhere. Himachal is with progress, Himachal is with Congress. #DevbhoomiWithCongress #himachalpradeshelections— Himachal Congress (@INCHimachal) November 9, 2017

12:49 28.6 percent votes have been recorded as being polled till 12pm.

12:45 Congress tweeted: "From Human Index to Per Capita Income, all the indicators bespeak the shining vibrancy of Himachal under Congress. The land hails progressive development once again."

Here's a quick look at the key indicators of the state.

12:27 Polling was delayed in Sirmaur district by 15-20 minutes because of faulty VVPAT machines.

One of the two polling booths facing EVM problems in Kinnaur, has resumed voting process.

12:21 Women voters show their voter identity card as they wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Chamba on Thursday.

12:09 A quick look at the BJP and Congress candidates fighting the Himachal Pradesh election. There are a total of 338 candidates from all parties.

12:03



India's first voter Sh Shyam Saran Negi has voted, yet again. The 100-year old has never missed an opportunity to vote pic.twitter.com/kuLDZmYPh6 — Raghvendra Rao (@raghvendra_rao) November 9, 2017



11:51 More than ten of the new VVPAT machines and the conventional EVMs have reportedly malfunctioned in the state. As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up.

#HimachalElections2017 Union Minister JP Nadda casts his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur pic.twitter.com/wt7a9jrJr0— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

11:38

11:25 The VVPAT machine is not working in one polling booth of Sujanpur assembly seat, Hindustan Times reported.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate is Prem Kumar Dhumal is contesting from Sujanpur.

VVPATs are being used with EVMs in the Himachal election for the first time.

11:07 While Congress fights anti-incumbency and corruption charges, Virbhadra Singh said the party was confident of getting a majority in the election.

Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP's CM candidate, told ANI, "We aimed to get 50 plus seats but now that we are receiving so much support from all sections of the society, we expect it to cross 60"

10:57 BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in an interview to India Today accused Congress of nepotism in the hill-state and affecting politics and economy with the practice.

10:47 Amid tight security, 13.27 percent votes have been polled in the first two hours of the election, ANI reports.

Above 50 lakh voters are to choose the fate of their state today. Counting will take place on December 18.

10:39 Adventure sports and development of religious tourist spots are on the card if BJP comes to power, Anurag Thakur tells India Today.

Funds worth Rs 70 thousand crore would flow into Himachal Pradesh from the Centre for infrastructural development, says Prem Kumar Dhumal—BJP’s chief ministerial candidate.

Both of these BJP leaders cast their vote earlier today.

10:28 Mukesh Agnihotri--Congress MLA from Haroli in Una district and Industry minister in the Himachal Government--has won elections in 2007 and 2012. He has casted his vote a while back.

10:22 Mukesh Agnihotri--Congress MLA from Haroli, Himachal Pradesh and Industry minister the Himachal Government--has won elections in 2007 and 2012.



Casted my vote today with family. HP has always shown its bent towards progress and prosperity & thus #DevbhoomiWithCongress- Always was and will be. pic.twitter.com/CWQzS7n3IB — Mukesh Agnihotri (@MAgnihotriOFCL) November 9, 2017



Today HP has a Choice to vote for a party which keeps promises or for a party full of hate & Jumla’s. Vote ✋️ #DevBhoomiWithCongress

एक तरफ सच्चाई, विकास दूसरी तरफ झूठ, नफरत

Vote for Congress@OfficeOfRG @vidyarthee @KBByju @INCHimachal pic.twitter.com/AXa76Umr5b — Roop Singh Chadar (@roopsinghchadar) November 9, 2017

10:10



#HimachalPradeshElections Virbhadra Singh and his son Vikramaditya cast their votes at a polling booth in Shimla. Virbhadra Singh says the Congress party will be victorious with full majority pic.twitter.com/CKm4rxorbo — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



10:07 EVMs are not working at Jagatsukh and Solang booths In Manali. Additionally, two polling booths at Kinnaur are facing the same problem, reports Times of India.

BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur cast their votes.

Hamirpur: BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur cast their votes. #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/pNxe6IzYu0— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

9:57 As many as 37,000 polling officials are on duty today. For law and order maintenance in the state, over 17 thousand policemen and 65 companies of the paramilitary have been deployed in Himachal, as per the Election Commission.

Counting for the single-phase election will start at 8 am on December 18. Counting for Gujarat election will also be held on the same day.

9:52 Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur, shows confidence on election day



Time has come, people have made up their mind to get rid of Congress who has looted Himachal Pradesh. The state needs a senior leader like Dhumal ji to look at the affairs of Himachal which is under the debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore: Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur pic.twitter.com/omnuKAVxKY — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



The state Excise Department has seized 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor and Rs 1.48 crore in cash from different parts of Himachal Pradesh since the announcement of the poll, a spokesman for the department told PTI.

They seized over Rs 14 lakh cash today itself, he said.

9:40 BJP's chief ministerial candidate is Prem Kumar Dhumal who is a two-time former CM of the state. He is contesting from Sujanpur against Congress's Rajinder Rana who was once Dhumal's political protege before changing parties.

9:35 Virbhadra Singh earlier said that this was going to be his last election. He is the longest serving CM of Himachal Pradesh.

Even with a frail health, the senior politician has addressed more than 90 rallies ahead of the election.

His son Vikramditya is set to take over his father's role. This time he is contesting his debut election from Singh's seat in Shimla (rural) while Singh is contesting from BJP-stronghold Arki.

A government teacher named Kamlesh Kumar, who was designated poll duty, has been booked for allegedly clicking a selfie while casting his postal ballot in Himachal's Mandi, PTI reports.

Kumar later circulated the selfie on social media, an election official said. The serial number of the ballot was clearly visible in the selfie and the teacher later sent the photo to his friends, which went viral on WhatsApp.

Kumar's vote has been cancelled and he has been withdrawn from poll duty, the official said.

9:17 This election is vital for chief minister Virbhadra Singh--the octogenarian Congress leader who will be facing his eighth legislative assembly election while hoping for the seventh term as the CM of the hill state.

9:16 More than 50 lakh people will cast their votes for the 68-member legislative assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

Main parties in the electoral battle are the incumbent Congress, and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Welcome to the live coverage of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.