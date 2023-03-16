 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himachal Pradesh Economic Survey: GDP growth to be 6.4% in FY23 against 7.6% in 2021-22

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

The Economic Survey presented in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday pegged the GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in Financial Year 2022-23 at Rs 1,34,576 crore against a provisional GDP estimate of Rs 1,26,433 crore for 2021-22.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Himachal Pradesh at constant prices will grow by Rs 8,143 crore year-on-year in 2022-23, while growth in real GDP terms will be 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal against 7.6 per cent in 2021-22.

The GDP at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,95,404 crore in 2022-23 compared to 1,76,269 crore in the previous year, reflecting an absolute increase of Rs 19,135 crore, and the nominal GDP growth is estimated at 10.9 per cent in 2022-23 against 13.5 per cent in 2021-22.

As per the advance estimates for 2022-23, the gross value added (GVA) from the primary sector is likely to grow at 2 per cent at constant prices, and the GVA of the primary sector would move up from Rs 16,395 crore during 2021-22 to Rs 16,717 crore in 2022-23.