Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur home quarantined self for three days

The spokesperson said the Chief Minister had on October 3 met some persons in Manali, who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday.

PTI

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided to keep himself in home quarantine for three days as an precautionary measure against COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.

The CM will work from home during his quarantine period, he added.

The CM will work from home during his quarantine period, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Himachal Pradesh #India #Jai Ram Thakur

