Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur home quarantined self for three days

PTI
Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided to keep himself in home quarantine for three days as an precautionary measure against COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the Chief Minister had on October 3 met some persons in Manali, who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday.
The CM will work from home during his quarantine period, he added.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:23 pm