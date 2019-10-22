Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion after assembly bypoll results: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on October 22 said the Himachal Pradesh cabinet will be expanded after the state assembly bypoll results are declared on October 24.

The exercise is likely to fill two ministerial berths which have been lying vacant for the past several months.

The cabinet expansion would be undertaken after the results of Pachhad and Dharamsala bypolls are announced on October 24, Thakur told PTI on the sidelines of a regional workshop on disaster management here.

Anil Sharma, who was the power minister, had resigned from the cabinet in April following pressure from the ruling BJP. Anil had refused to campaign for the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Ram Swaroop Sharma, as his (Anil's) son, Aashray, was contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket.

Kishan Kapoor, who was the civil supplies minister, resigned in May after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra.