Himachal Pradesh bus accident: Punjab CM offers condolences to bereaved families

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. At least 12 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 am, local administration officials said.

Extremely distressed to hear about the news of a private bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. May god give strength to the families who lost their loved ones. I also pray for the safety and recovery of those rescued, chief minister Mann tweeted. Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed his condolences to bereaved families and said he was devastated by the news.

Praying for recovery of all injured and to grant eternal peace to the departed souls. My profound condolences to bereaved families," Singh tweeted. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the bus victims.

Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Badal said in a tweet.