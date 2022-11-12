Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Highlights: Final voter turnout recorded at 65.92% till 5 pm

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com

Voting ends in Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 65.92 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said, citing provisional polling figures for the state where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive fight.

Counting of votes on December 8

EVMs and VVPATs being sealed and secured at polling booths in Dharamshala and Shimla.

51 out of 52 voters voted in the world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang, HP

98.08% voter turnout has been recorded.

Himachal records 55.65% voter turnout till 3pm

Himachal Pradesh recorded 55.65% voter turnout till 3pm, according to Voter Turnout by the Election Commission with Sirmaur witnessing 41.89% turnout by 1 p.m. while, Lahaul and Spiti recorded just 21.95%.

The lowest turnout of 46% was recorded in Chamba district till 3 pm.

Seraj in Mandi from where the Chief Minister is contesting and Sujanpur recorded 65% polling, the highest among the 68 assembly constituencies. Anni constituency in Kullu recorded a polling of 62.4%, Arki 40%, Churah 34.68% and Dalhousie 38.44%, among others. (PTI)

83-year-old walks 14KM in snow to cast vote

An 83-year-old woman, Dolma, cast her vote at Chasak Bhatori polling station in Pangi area of Chamba district after walking for a distance of 14KM on the snow-bound road. Falling under Bharmour Assembly segment, Chasak Bhatori polling station is the farthest polling station. A 90-year-old Narjam Mani and her 87-year-old husband Bheesham Dass cast their votes at polling station set up at Kalpa government primary school in Kinnaur. Electors were also casting their votes with full zeal at the world’s highest polling station at Tashigang, which falls under the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly segment. Tashigang is located at an altitude of 15,256 feet above the sea level. (ANI)

'Festival of democracy is worth watching': CEC Rajiv Kumar

Former CM & BJP leader Shanta Kumar votes in Palampur

Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shanta Kumar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station near Palampur.

(PTI)

Have faith in Congress, it will restore Old Pension Scheme, give free power, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday assured the people of Himachal Pradesh that his Congress party would fulfil all its poll promises such as the restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 per month to women.

Addressing a rally in favour of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh here, he appeal to the electorate to say ’Jai Ram’ (goodbye) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and elect a Congress government following the tradition of voting out the incumbent. (PTI)

103-year-old Casts Vote at Polling Station in HP

Sardar Pyar Singh, a 103-year-old voter, shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a pooling station on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

PTI photo

Vote with full understanding to weave the future of Himachal, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday appealed to the voters of Himachal Pradesh to “vote with full understanding in weaving the future of Himachal” as the State goes to the polls to decide the fate of 412 candidates for 68 Assembly seats.

“Dear Himachali people, you all understand the situation of yourself and your state very well. Considering your circumstances, perform the duty of voting with full understanding and make your important contribution to changing the situation and weaving the future of Himachal. Jai Hind. Jai Himachal,” she wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

With just one win here in last 3 decades, BJP seeks to ride ropeway to success in Congress stronghold Palampur | Recap

As the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fights its big electoral battle across 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, it will also seek to claim power over the hot seat of Palampur — that it has won just once in the last three decades.

Flanked by the mighty Dhauladhars, the hill station located in the politically significant district of Kangra has remained a Congress stronghold since 1985 when it fielded senior party leader and famous tea-grower Brij Bihari Lal Butail from the constituency. The five-time MLA from Palampur and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker won in 1985, and then continued his winning streak from 1993 to 2017 when he eventually retired. The streak was broken only once in 2007 when BJP’s Praveen Kumar emerged victorious. In the previous elections held in 2017, Butail’s son Ashish Butail contested his first election and the family won the people’s mandate yet again. (News18) Read more.

37.19% voter turnout recorded in Himachal Pradesh till 1 pm

BJP chief on Rahul Gandhi not campaigning for Himachal Pradesh Elections

"They're careerist leaders, realised that they'll gain nothing in HP & Guj. Once they feel they're winning or can win, they'll all come here for credit. They know they won't gain anything. So they won't be seen," JP Nadda said.

In Pic | Voters on their way to polling station Chasak Bhatori in Pangi tehsil of Chamba district

I see zeal, people want to give BJP another chance, says BJP Chief

People of Himachal are aware of their rights and voting right. So, polling is always good here. I see zeal, people want to give BJP another chance. I also see that people love and trust PM Modi and want BJP government again. I see a favourable atmosphere for BJP, said BJP chief after casting his vote in Bilaspur.

No challenge for us, BJP will win, says JP Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda, in an exclusive conversation with News18, said that “there is no challenge for us (in Himachal)”.

“Himachal is going to form the government for the second time,” he said, adding that, this time it is not anti-incumbency but pro-incumbency. “Jairam Thakur will be the chief minister in our government, we have fought elections on his face.”

“Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has already run away from here before the elections, he did not come, he ran away before the elections were contested by the rebels, Nadda said. “We are not facing any problem with anyone, the issue is only of development. BJP is going to form the government again in Himachal Pradesh.

“This time the custom is changing. The Congress does not have mass base anywhere and you must have seen that the party is entangled with each other in the whole state.” (News18)

BJP chief JP Nadda & his wife Mallika Nadda cast their votes at a polling station in Vijaypur, Bilaspur

He says, "With the kind of atmosphere I'm seeing since morning, I think people have zeal and that zeal is over something right. I request people to cast vote in large numbers."

157 polling stations being managed solely by women staff: CEC Rajiv Kumar

157 polling stations across the state are such that are being managed solely by women staff. In Hamirpur district, crèche facility has also been made available so that those who come with children don't have to face any issue, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

He added, there are 56,000 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters in Himachal. We have made a lot of arrangements for them. 37 polling stations are being managed solely by PWD staff. This is a tool of their employment which we wanted to display.

"I salute 1.2 lakh voters in the state who are above 80 years of age. Drawing inspiration from them, youth gets the opportunity to go ahead. We pay tribute to late Shyam Saran Negi, it will be a fitting tribute to him to cast votes in large numbers," he said.

105-year-old Naro Devi casts her vote in Churah

No voter to be left behind is our target: Chief Election Officer

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Saturday shared a couple of videos and photos on their official Twitter handle.

17.98% voter turnout recorded in Himachal Pradesh till 11 am

Cast your votes for the better future of Himachal Pradesh, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise for their children and for the better future of the state.

Poll body prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal, Gujarat elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited exit or opinion polls regarding the Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat from today.

Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday while Gujarat, which is the native state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will vote in two phases on December 1 and 8.

The poll panel issued a notification on Thursday prohibiting the publication of exit-poll projections in any print and electronic media will be prohibited from 8 am on November 12 and 5 pm on December 5.

A spokesman for the Election Department said that as per the notification, the display of any election matter, including the results of an opinion poll or any other poll survey in electronic media, would be prohibited during 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of polling in connection with the general elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat under Section 126(1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The EC also directed the chief electoral officers of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with the request that the advisory is communicated in the form of a gazette notification and a copy is sent to the Commission for record. The officers concerned have also been advised to notify all news bureaus, media houses and radio and television channels on the advisory. (ANI)

Snow Before Himachal Elections: Will it Affect Voter Numbers? Explained

Widespread snow and extreme cold climatic conditions in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday did not impact arrangements for the Assembly polls today, election officials said. Even the voters are gung-ho over their participation in record despite extreme climatic conditions, reports said.

Officials told IANS that at a majority of 92 polling stations for a population of 31,538 in Lahaul-Spiti district — out of the state’s 7,881 booths — there was widespread overnight snowfall.

The polling booths in the district, a cold desert dotted by tiny helmets spread over the Himalayan peaks, adjoining Tibet, are scattered over rugged and inhospitable terrain where poll officials have to trek hours to reach there.

“The polling material has already reached all polling stations across the state, including the remotest stations,” Neeraj Kumar, officer on special duty with the state election department, had told IANS in Shimla.

“Our election staff is highly motivated. So are the electorates. This time we will see a record polling of over 80 per cent,” he added. In the 2017 Assembly polls, a record 75.57 per cent polling, highest in four decades, was experienced.

Electorates of remote Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts, part of the sprawling Mandi parliamentary constituency that covers almost two-thirds of the state, have a special place in the history of democracy in independent India as they were the first to exercise their franchise months ahead of the rest of the nation for the first general elections between December 1951 and February 1952.

Himachal Pradesh’s highest polling station in Chask Bhatori village in Bharmour assembly, located at an altitude of 4,500 metre, where the polling party has to trudge 14-km arduous journey to reach there.

Garg said 26 people are eligible to cast their votes at the Chask Bhatori, situated at an altitude of 4,500 metres in Sechu panchayat of the Pangi tribal area. (News18)

We're contesting under the leadership of CM Jairam Thakur, says Anurag Thakur

We're contesting under the leadership of CM Jairam Thakur. Himachal government did good work under his leadership for 5 yrs. So, we're confident that the people will bless us once again so that the double-engine government comes back, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said after casting his vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress MP Anand Sharma cast his vote

Congress MP Anand Sharma cast his vote at Sainik Rest House Longwood, Shimla polling station.

There's mood for change. Vast sections of society suffered especially government employees, youth despondent because of unemployment, women & young people who'll serve after Agnipath, said Anand Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh records 5.02% voter turnout till 9 am

1.56% turnout recorded in Lahaul and Spiti and 6.26% in Sirmaur.

Only 4% voting recorded in first hour of polling, say EC sources

Voting begins on slow note; PM Narendra Modi, CM Jairam Thakur urge people to turnout in large numbers. (PTI)

Former Himachal Pradesh CM casts his vote

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son & Union Minister Anurag Thakur and their family cast their votes.

Ex-Gujarat minister Solanki, Morbi 'hero' Amrutiya, cricketer Jadeja's wife Rivaba among 10 key candidates in 1st phase of polls

Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, seven-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are among the 10 prominent candidates who will be in the fray in the first phase of Assembly elections to be held on December 1.

In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies. (PTI)

Congress has a habit of making false promises & the public knows their real face, says Anurag Thakur

Our government formed yet again in Uttarakhand, UP, Manipur & Goa, it will happen this time in HP & Gujarat, as well... Congress has a habit of making false promises & the public knows their real face, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister & BJP MP from Hamirpur.

Pratibha Singh and her son & party MLA Vikramaditya Singh cast their votes

We'd like to tell people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development & work. Congress always worked for development & in the time to come only Congress can take that work forward in the state. We're confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Pratibha Singh and her son & party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offer prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son & party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offer prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla, ahead of casting their votes

Punjab announces holiday for voters of Himachal Pradesh

The Punjab government announced on Friday a special holiday for employees who are voters of Himachal Pradesh due to the polling for the assembly election in the hill state.

If any of the government officials or employees who are working in Punjab government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions, and is a voter in Himachal Pradesh, the person can avail special holiday on Saturday by presenting a voter card to the authority, according to an official spokesperson This leave will not be deducted from their leave account. A paid holiday has been declared for all the persons who are voters in Himachal Pradesh and working in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in Punjab, the spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Minister & BJP MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj cast his vote

He says, BJP will form its govt once again as per the morning trend. People casting votes in large numbers.

CM Jairam Thakur casts vote along with his family

Confident of a grand win. Feedback is great. Most importantly, people are casting their votes peacefully, he said.

Jairam Thakur asks voters to turn out in big numbers to help build 'prosperous Himachal'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".

Make new voting record: PM Modi to Himachal voters

BJP eyes history, Congress tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll today

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state. (Read More)

Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go to polls: EC

The Election Commission on November 11 said "record seizures" of cash, liquor, and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls.

Gujarat has witnessed a double-fold rise in seizures of cash, liquor, and freebies of Rs 71.88 cr after the poll announcement, surpassing Rs 27.2 cr seizures made during the entire election in 2017.

Meanwhile, the seizures by poll body in Himachal rose fivefold to Rs 50.28 crore from Rs 9.03 crore in 2017.

While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.