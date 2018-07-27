Himachal Pradesh apple growers hit hard by truckers' strike

The nationwide truckers' strike has hit hard the apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, as they are unable to supply their produce to markets across the country. Lokpal Sharma, who owns three controlled atmosphere storages in Rohru, Theog and Rampur in the state, told PTI that the growers were not able to supply early varieties of apple and pear to markets due to the strike by truckers.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) began the indefinite strike on July 20, demanding reduction in diesel prices by bringing it under the GST and reforming the "flawed and non-transparent" toll collection system.

The strike, which entered the eighth day today, has impacted industries such as e-commerce, the FMCG and automobile, besides hitting the supply of cotton, grains and spices.

In a statement issued this evening, the AITMC said it has called off the indefinite strike after the government assurance that it will look into the truckers' demands

The farmers of Chopal, Kotkhai and Theog belt in Himachal Pradesh, who usually grow early varieties of apple, are facing the brunt of the strike.

Apple and pear are supplied to Delhi, Okhla, Ghazipur and other markets from the state.

Meanwhile, president of Himachal Congress Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take immediate and adequate steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of farmers' produce -- apples and pears -- to other states.

Sukhu said he had written a letter to the chief minister to draw his attention towards the plight of the state's horticulturists. If he does not intervene to ensure uninterrupted transportation of apples, pears and other yields, the farmers of the state would have to bear loss of several crores of rupees, the Congress leader said.

The state government, in its advisory, has asked the apple growers to delay apple picking.

In an official statement issued here today, the state Horticulture Department has urged the apple growers to delay apple picking keeping in view the strike by the truck operators.

Delay the apple picking as long as possible and wait for the normal circumstances, it added.