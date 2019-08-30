App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal passes bill against conversion by force, marriage

The bill seeks to repeal the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2006, which is on similar lines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar at the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Shimla (PTI)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar at the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Shimla (PTI)

The Himachal Pradesh assembly passed a bill on Friday against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

The Opposition supported the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019, which was passed unanimously with a voice vote.

Replying to the discussion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said a new stringent legislation was required as "forced conversion", especially in Rampur and Kinnaur, was "on the rise".

Close

The bill seeks to repeal the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2006, which is on similar lines. The new bill proposes stiffer punishments -- up to seven years in jail compared to the three years under the existing law.

related news

The bill prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, inducement, marriage or any fraudulent means. Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion will also be declared null and void under Section 5 of the bill.

While participating in the discussion on the bill, Congress legislators Asha Kumari, Sukhvinder Sukhu, Jagat Singh Negi and lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha sought changes in some clauses.

Answering Sukhu's suggestion, Thakur said the 13-year old act was not so effective.

The government decided to bring a new legislation instead of amending the already-existing act as it has only eight sections and it would be no better to add about 10 more sections to it, the chief minister said.

As per the bill, anyone seeking to convert will need to give a month's notice to the district magistrate, stating that the person is converting on his own. The provision figured in the 2006 law as well and was challenged in court.

The priest who performs conversion ceremony will also give a month's notice in advance. Those reconverting to their "parent religion" are exempted from this provision.

Replying to Negi's suggestion, the chief minister said everyone was worried about untouchability, but provisions in the Constitution against untouchability were already there.

According to the new bill, if Dalits, women or minors were made to convert, the jail term will be between two-seven years.Law Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Rakesh Pathania and Rakesh Jamwal from the treasury bench also participated in the discussion.

Section 10 of the bill states that no person or organisation violating the provisions will be allowed to accept any donation or contribution of any kind from within or outside the country.

The bill will now become an act after its notification following assent by the governor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Himanchal Pradesh #religion

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.