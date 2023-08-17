Himachal landslides: Faulty roads caused disaster, NHAI should focus on building tunnels, says CM

Around 700 roads remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh.

With Himachal Pradesh rain death toll climbing to 71, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 17 said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should shift its focus to tunnelling instead of widening the roads. He urged NHAI engineers to cut the mountains more scientifically.

“Tunnels are the only viable and feasible way to tackle the vehicle pressure on this stretch. Britishers made over a hundred tunnels to establish rail links between Kalka and Shimla. Tunnels have been standing since then. Making tunnels is a very costly affair but NHAI should not bother about the costs,” he told the Indian Express. The rain has triggered landslides in several districts including Shimla. Around 700 roads are blocked in the state.

Sukhu said, “There is a way to cut the hills. Hills are always cut in slopes at an angle of 45 degrees, 60 degrees, etc but not at 90 degrees, as was done at many locations between Kalka and Shimla.”

However, this is not the first time that the state government has locked horns with NHAI. After the flood in July which left around 130 dead, the state government blamed NHAI for destruction at the Larji hydroelectric project and demanded Rs 658 crore as compensation. The state government had alleged that silt entered following the rain and damaged the project. The length of national highways across the state is 2,592 km, according to the state’s Public Works Department website.

According to a Newslaundry report, after his visit to the state recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested “straightening the course of the river” to prevent floods and the consequent destruction. “Roads have been constructed next to the river... The bed level of the river is rising which causes flooding...We have tried to find a solution for this,” he had said at a press conference in Kullu district on August 1.

However, according to an Outlook India report, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh ‘gets ignored because it has small representation in Parliament, but the state should be given a special package by the Centre as it is the lungs of northern India’.

He indicated that there should be tougher implementation of building rules. Terming the work of rebuilding infrastructure a ‘mountain-like challenge’ as quoted by the Indian Express, the CM said, “It will take us one year to recover from the loss. Within four years, Himachal will become self-independent. And within the next 10 years, it will become the number one state in the country.”