Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal govt announces MIS for apple procurement

The MIS will be undertaken for procurement of 2,29,136 metric tonnes apple, for which price has been set at Rs 7.50 per kg, the handling charges will be Rs 2.75 per kg and assumed sale realisation will be Rs 3.50 per kg, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Himachal government has approved implementation of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of apple. The scheme will be implemented from July 20 to October 31 this year, a spokesperson of the Horticulture Department said here today.

Under the scheme, 279 procurement centres will be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers, he said, adding that the fruits will be procured in 35-kilo gunny bags with 2.5 percent more fruits in view of evapotranspiration and respiration losses.

Apple having a diameter above 51 mm will be accepted only under the scheme, he said, adding that fruit having punctured skin or bird eaten or damaged would not be accepted.

However, fruits having slight hail damage, slight bruising, russeting and misshapen fruit will be accepted, he added.

First Published on Jul 21, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

