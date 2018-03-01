App
Feb 28, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal CM to present budget for 2018-19 on March 9

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present his first budget for 2018-19 on March 9, speaker of the Assembly said on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present his first budget for 2018-19 on March 9, speaker of the Assembly said on Wednesday.

The month-long budget session commencing on March 6 would have seventeen sittings, including two private members days and nine days recess from March 17 to 25.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio would present his first budget on March 9, which would be passed on March 29, Speaker Rajiv Bindal said, adding that discussion on budget would be held from March 12 to 16 and discussion on demands would be held from March 26 to 29.

The speaker said that a portion of the Assembly is being renovated and concerned officials have been directed to ensure foolproof security and flawless arrangements for smooth running of the session.

The session ending on April 5 would be the second session of the 13th Assembly, as first session during which the new members took oath, was held at Tapovan at Dharamsala from January 9 to 12, 2018.

There would be two private member days on March 8 and April 5 , he said. The speaker said that so far 219 questions have been received from the members and majority of them pertain to roads, vacancies in schools, health institutions and constituency related questions.

