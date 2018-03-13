App
Mar 12, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hillary Clinton visits historical sites in MP's Mandu city

Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to western Madhya Pradesh, took about two hours to go around some of the historical sites in Mandu, located 35 km away from the district headquarters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton today visited Jahaz Mahal and other monuments in the ancient Mandu city near here.

Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to western Madhya Pradesh, took about two hours to go around some of the historical sites in Mandu, located 35 km away from the district headquarters.

Sporting a hat and sunglasses, she came out of Jahaz Mahal, built during the rule of Mandu Sultan Ghiyas-ud-din Khilji, and told reporters that she enjoyed visiting the historical sites.

"Well, today I'm just enjoying the magnificent archaeological site and learning a lot of the Indian history because of this beautiful palace ground. I am very excited about being here and everything that I have seen," she said.

The magnificent Jahaz Mahal was built in second-half of the 15th century to accommodate women belonging to the royal harem. It is located inside the walled Mandu fort.

Clinton had lunch prepared by cooks who were brought from the Maheshwar town under a tent.

She also visited other historical buildings in the vicinity, including the Hindola Mahal (swinging palace), Hoshang Shah's Maqbara (mausoleum) and Jama Masjid.

She later left for Maheshwar town in Khargone district, where she will be staying tonight.

Clinton, who was the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2016 US presidential polls, was scheduled to interact with children of a local school in the evening.

She would also see the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved, an art started by Queen Ahilya Bai to help the downtrodden.

Maheshwar was the capital of the erstwhile Malwa Holkar kingdom till January 6, 1818. After this, Indore was designated as the capital under the reign of Malhar Rao Holkar III.

Clinton is visiting Maheshwar on an invitation of Richard Holkar, the scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom.

She would also go for a boat ride in the Narmada river, Khargone Collector Ashok Kumar Verma said.

Tomorrow morning, she would leave for Indore from where she would fly to Jodhpur.

