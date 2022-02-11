Hijab Row: Girls were buried under earth in past, now they're suppressed with veil and triple talaq, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

File image of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Religion should not divide but unite people, while dress codes are inherent in any institution and those in it should follow the prescribed discipline or join some other place, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan told News18, commenting on the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka.

“In the past, veil in north India came up due to invaders. But now women in north India women don’t put-up extremely long veils, and are not mandated to do so; as time changes, so do the customs," he said.

Khan said previous governments used to bow down in front of people who broke rules, and/or discipline, but that the present government was not bowing down, adding that change would take time. The Kerala governor said that in the past, girls and women were buried under the earth, and now they were suppressed and hidden under norms like the veil and Triple Talaq.

He said students had knowingly taken admission in educational institutions while being aware of the dress code, and could not suddenly revolt against it. “You are being used to gain certain political, ulterior, motives," he said.

A section of Muslim girls are demanding permission wearing headscarves to college, while the state government has cracked the whip making uniforms mandatory for students attending classes in educational institutions. There have been several instances during the last few days, especially in coastal Karnataka, where some Muslim girl students, turning up in hijab, were not being allowed into classes, and Hindu boys and girls responding with saffron shawls, also being barred from classes.

Khan cold the controversy a “non-issue". “They (students) are not quoting the Quran, they keep citing religion. Nowhere has the word ‘hijab’ been named, the word used by Quran is khimar meaning dupatta. The word used in Quran is jilbab which is like shirt. It does not say pull over your scarf over your face but over your jilbab. The word Hijab, wherever used, is in terms of curtain, seclusion, separation and not as any cloth. Hijab has been used seven times in Quran, but nowhere has it meant cloth," the leader explained.

He said religion in today’s times was used to divide the society and country, even though religion is for uniting the people, instead.

