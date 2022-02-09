Hijab row: Full bench of Karnataka High Court to hear students' petitions tomorrow

The row erupted in January after an Udupi college barred hijab-clad girls from entering the classroom (Image: AP)

After the hijab row in Karnataka took a violent turn, calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational situations ordered to be closed down and a full bench of the High Court will hear the pleas challenging the ban on the headscarf while protests in support of the religious practice broke out in some more states.

As the BJP and the Congress traded fresh barbs over the hijab controversy, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court observed there were constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law and referred the matter to its Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday night constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi to look into the case. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

Justice Dixit, the single judge who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms filed by Muslim students from Udupi district, earlier in the day maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

"In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," he said.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi decried the "communal colour" given to the issue of a uniform dress code at schools and colleges ordered by the Karnataka government.

With Pakistani ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain wading into the hijab row criticising India, Naqvi also shot back saying Pakistan, which is a "jungle of crime and cruelty" for minorities, is preaching India on tolerance and secularism.

A day after tension gripped some educational institutions in the state following a face-off between Hijab-wearing girls and boys wearing saffron scarves, the Karnataka Cabinet, which met before the High Court order came in, decided to wait for its verdict before taking any further decision on the dress code.

"We discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the Cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

The BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption.

Police also promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation, or protests of any type within the area of 200 metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru City for a period of two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

Amid the political slugfest over the Hijab controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Revenue Minister R Ashoka accused the Congress of fuelling the row. The Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI), alleged that the Sangh Parivar was fomenting trouble. The state government had earlier said the role of CFI, alleged to have incited the Hijab row, would be investigated.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to back a woman's choice of clothing. "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat(face veil), a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear," Vadra tweeted. "This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," she said using the hashtag 'ladkihoonladsaktihoon'.

Minister Naqvi said some people are giving "communal colour" to a decision on dress code and discipline of institutions as part of their "conspiracy to defame India's inclusive culture". Equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities, including Muslims, is a part of India's commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity, he told reporters in New Delhi.

Besides, minority communities are equally benefitting from all other institutions and facilities in the country, he added. In Hyderabad, a group of students of few colleges took out protest rallies while a group of women held a demonstration to express their solidarity with the hijab-wearing girl students of Karnataka. Some protesters also raised slogans like "we want justice and we support hijab".

Hundreds of women held a demonstration in Mumbra township of Maharashtra's Thane district in support of the Islamic headscarf for female Muslim students. " Hijab is our ornament," said one of the Muslim protester. Nearly 500 students of Kolkata's Aliah University took out a rally in Park Circus area, with many women wearing hijab. The participants, carrying the national flag, went around Entally and Park Circus before returning to their campus. " Hijab is our ornament," said one of the Muslim protester.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai that his party is of the view that students should wear the uniform if it is prescribed in schools or colleges.

Another Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik took to Twitter to ask whether the Sangh Pariwar and the BJP will decide what one will eat or wear in the country and alleged any ban on any dress is in violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that the Hijab row is a conspiracy of the Congress-led "tool kit gang" to push "separatist agenda" and create an atmosphere of "anarchy" across the country.

Slamming the Congress on the issue, the saffron group's joint general secretary Surendra Jain in a video message alleged that the PFI is also involved in the conspiracy and appealed to the Karnataka government to expose the culprits and ensure they get "strictest punishment".

In Haryana, Home Minister Anil Vij said if anyone wants to wear a hijab the state government has no objection but if they want to go to school and college with this headscarf then they will have to follow the prevailing dress code in those institutions. And if one does not follow that (the dress code) then they can stay back home, no problem," he told reporters.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged students not to fall prey to the design of fanatics and reject the agenda of hate. In an open letter to students and parents, he said they should not let the self-serving rhetoric of the 1 per cent of fanatics on either side to sacrifice their future.