    Hijab ban in classroom; SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for some students, that urgent hearing was needed keeping in mind the upcoming examinations.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

    The urgency is that there are many girls who have to appear in examinations, the senior lawyer told the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli. Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list after the vacations. Give us time, the CJI said. Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list after the vacations.

    Some petitions have been filed against the full bench high court verdict on the case in which it was held that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith under Article 25 of the constitution.

    The high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

    The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 11:43 am
