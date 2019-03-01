App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highway projects worth Rs 5,000 crore underway to decongest Delhi-NCR: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also said that Haryana state government must consider "development of new townships" of Faridabad and Gurugram on the lines of Navi Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, laid foundation stone for the six lane, access controlled National Highway that will act as interchange for Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

"Work on the highway will begin within two months and the entire project will be completed in two years' time" Gadkari said, adding that projects worth Rs 5,000 crore are being implemented to decongest the national capital, including 3 km signal free corridor from Dhaula – Kuan to Airport (Rs 280 crore), 22 km elevated corridor on Gurugram-Sohna Road (Rs 2,000 crore), 8-lane Delhi-Panipat highway on NH-1 (Rs 2300 crore), 29 km long Dwarka Expressway (Rs 9,500 crore) and remaining part of Delhi-Meerut Expressway (Rs 5,900 Crore) among other projects.

The project will be 59 kilometers long and will start at ring road-DND junction in Delhi and will pass through Kalindi bypass and Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass to finish at the interchange of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at KMP.

The Rs 3,580 crore project is expected to reduce vehicular pollution by "decongesting Delhi with at Ashram-Badarpur-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh region".

related news

The union minister further said that Haryana state government must consider "development of new townships" of Faridabad and Gurugram on the lines of Navi Mumbai.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the NH project will be access-controlled with 3+3 lane service roads on either sides, 7.350 km of elevated section, 18 new underpasses, and nine interchanges with improved junctions.

Gadkari has set a target of constructing 20,000 km of national highways in 2018-19 and awarding 16,410 km of highway project.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Highways #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.