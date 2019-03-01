Highway projects worth Rs 5,000 crore underway to decongest Delhi-NCR: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, laid foundation stone for the six lane, access controlled National Highway that will act as interchange for Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

"Work on the highway will begin within two months and the entire project will be completed in two years' time" Gadkari said, adding that projects worth Rs 5,000 crore are being implemented to decongest the national capital, including 3 km signal free corridor from Dhaula – Kuan to Airport (Rs 280 crore), 22 km elevated corridor on Gurugram-Sohna Road (Rs 2,000 crore), 8-lane Delhi-Panipat highway on NH-1 (Rs 2300 crore), 29 km long Dwarka Expressway (Rs 9,500 crore) and remaining part of Delhi-Meerut Expressway (Rs 5,900 Crore) among other projects.

The project will be 59 kilometers long and will start at ring road-DND junction in Delhi and will pass through Kalindi bypass and Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass to finish at the interchange of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at KMP.

The Rs 3,580 crore project is expected to reduce vehicular pollution by "decongesting Delhi with at Ashram-Badarpur-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh region".

The union minister further said that Haryana state government must consider "development of new townships" of Faridabad and Gurugram on the lines of Navi Mumbai.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the NH project will be access-controlled with 3+3 lane service roads on either sides, 7.350 km of elevated section, 18 new underpasses, and nine interchanges with improved junctions.

Gadkari has set a target of constructing 20,000 km of national highways in 2018-19 and awarding 16,410 km of highway project.