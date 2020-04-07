App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Highly demoralizing, arbitrary', says News Broadcasters' Association on Sonia Gandhi's advertisement ban suggestion

Gandhi had earlier written a 5-point letter to PM Modi in which, as a measure for fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, she had suggested a complete ban on media advertisements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The News Broadcaster's Association (NBA) on April 7 said it "strongly deplores" the suggestion by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to "impose a complete ban on media advertisements— television, print and online— by the Government and Public Sector Undertakings for two years".

Gandhi had earlier written a five-point letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which, as a measure for fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, she had suggested a complete ban on media advertisements.

"At a time when media personnel, without fear for their lives, are doing their national duty, by disseminating news on the pandemic, a statement like this from the Congress president is highly demoralizing," NBA said in its statement.

related news

"To suggest a 'complete ban' on government and PSU advertisement is not only ill-conceived but highly arbitrary," it said, adding that Gandhi should "withdraw" her suggestion "in the interest of healthy and free media".

In her letter to the prime minister, Gandhi also called for ordering proportionate reduction of 30 percent in expenditure budget (other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) for the government of India.

All foreign visits of the president, prime minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold, she had said.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Sonia Gandhi

